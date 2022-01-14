Reiner Füllmich & 50 lawyers: ”The vaccines are designed to kill and depopulate the planet”

“The makers of the vaccine, the politicians, the mainstream media, the doctors who administer the shots, they’re all in it, and of course these huge pharmaceutical and tech companies who are in it. They are going to have to feel the pain from this. And that’s what punitive damages are there for. You don’t just get that actual damage that you suffered, and we believe it’s simply everyone suffered damages. And it’s probably going to be at least a million dollars per person. But if you add on punitive damages, 21 times the actual damages, 50 times the actual damage, maybe a thousand times the actual damage, because these are very terrible crimes against humanity. We’re not talking about just regular crimes. This means that the defendants in the cases that are now coming up, will not be able to pay for this. So we’re going to have to take them apart.”



“Everyone who is a part of this will be held liable.”



Reiner Fullmich





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