Fourth dream about Black vs. White civil unrest or war. I can see how violence will start. Dutch Government official admits 5G is for Crowd control. Seal 2 is Mind Controlism. What are solutions to stop this. Lincoln Cement dream and Christians helping Christians no matter the race.

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Dream About Race War - Civil War Ignitor

