The Spike Protein in the COVID Vaccine Is Pathogenic

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https://gnews.org/post/p1coi012a
08/22/2022 Dr. Stewart Tankersley: The spike protein in the so-called COVID vaccine is pathogenic, causing all these adverse events. CDC’s playbook for promoting the vaccine did not engage the doctors. We need to stop the vaccine.