Col Douglas Macgregor argues that recent claims of being “90% toward peace” are largely performative and misleading. The Paris meetings are portrayed as a made-for-TV exercise aimed at reassuring European audiences of their leaders’ moral superiority, not at producing a real settlement. Crucially, Russia’s security interests, battlefield realities, and military balance were ignored. Without Russia’s participation or acceptance, any agreements or photo-ops are meaningless.

The discussion broadens into a critique of Western military thinking. The speaker says leaders overestimate the power of special operations and advanced technology, fostering the dangerous illusion that wars can be fought cleanly, cheaply, and without sacrifice. The Ukraine war, by contrast, is described as real, high-intensity warfare that exposes how fragile such assumptions are. History is invoked (e.g., Britain’s loss of capital ships in WWII) to show how faith in outdated or misunderstood power can lead to disaster.

The argument continues that massive defense spending does not automatically translate into real war-fighting capability. The proposed U.S. defense budget increase to $1.5 trillion is framed less as genuine defense and more as a “war budget” and a self-enrichment machine for Washington—especially troubling given the Pentagon’s inability to audit existing spending. The public, the speaker says, does not understand what war actually entails: mass casualties, destruction, and losses on a scale seen in Ukraine.

Finally, the speaker warns that U.S. credibility has been badly damaged. Russia and China increasingly see the United States as untrustworthy and self-interested, making future negotiations extremely difficult. Continued reliance on coercion, “law of the jungle” rhetoric, and runaway military spending risks turning deterrence into resentment and hostility—leaving the U.S. isolated when it eventually needs goodwill and diplomacy most.

