BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Col Douglas Macgregor: Russia Stopped Listening & Trusting U.S.
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10150 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
251 views • 1 day ago

Col Douglas Macgregor argues that recent claims of being “90% toward peace” are largely performative and misleading. The Paris meetings are portrayed as a made-for-TV exercise aimed at reassuring European audiences of their leaders’ moral superiority, not at producing a real settlement. Crucially, Russia’s security interests, battlefield realities, and military balance were ignored. Without Russia’s participation or acceptance, any agreements or photo-ops are meaningless.

The discussion broadens into a critique of Western military thinking. The speaker says leaders overestimate the power of special operations and advanced technology, fostering the dangerous illusion that wars can be fought cleanly, cheaply, and without sacrifice. The Ukraine war, by contrast, is described as real, high-intensity warfare that exposes how fragile such assumptions are. History is invoked (e.g., Britain’s loss of capital ships in WWII) to show how faith in outdated or misunderstood power can lead to disaster.

The argument continues that massive defense spending does not automatically translate into real war-fighting capability. The proposed U.S. defense budget increase to $1.5 trillion is framed less as genuine defense and more as a “war budget” and a self-enrichment machine for Washington—especially troubling given the Pentagon’s inability to audit existing spending. The public, the speaker says, does not understand what war actually entails: mass casualties, destruction, and losses on a scale seen in Ukraine.

Finally, the speaker warns that U.S. credibility has been badly damaged. Russia and China increasingly see the United States as untrustworthy and self-interested, making future negotiations extremely difficult. Continued reliance on coercion, “law of the jungle” rhetoric, and runaway military spending risks turning deterrence into resentment and hostility—leaving the U.S. isolated when it eventually needs goodwill and diplomacy most.

** NEW MERCH ** Jackets & Sweatshirts, Thermo Mugs!!

Daniel Davis Deep Dive Merch: Etsy store

https://www.etsy.com/shop/DanielDavisDeepDive?dd_referrer=

Mirrored - Daniel Davis / Deep Dive

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
russiausacol douglas macgregor
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump&#8217;s Greenland gambit: A strategic play or NATO&#8217;s breaking point?

Trump’s Greenland gambit: A strategic play or NATO’s breaking point?

Belle Carter
Citizen-led petition launched to trigger Alberta independence referendum

Citizen-led petition launched to trigger Alberta independence referendum

Laura Harris
Kentucky launches Mobile ID app for digital identification at airports

Kentucky launches Mobile ID app for digital identification at airports

Laura Harris
French President Macron sharply criticizes U.S. foreign policy, citing Venezuela raid and Greenland threats

French President Macron sharply criticizes U.S. foreign policy, citing Venezuela raid and Greenland threats

Laura Harris
Germany moves to expand regulator powers over media under &#8220;transparency&#8221; bill

Germany moves to expand regulator powers over media under “transparency” bill

Laura Harris
Colorado to pay $6.1 million in settlements after failed ban on abortion pill reversal

Colorado to pay $6.1 million in settlements after failed ban on abortion pill reversal

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy