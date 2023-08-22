Planned Destruction Maui the first Smart ISLAND

Watchman's Duty







PRAY FOR THE PEOPLE OF HAWAII. Is FEMA and red cross actually helping the people?



The government of Hawaii states goal for rebuild is to make the entire island of Maui the first Smart ISLAND.

They want the entire island governed by AI as outlined in the Hawaii Digitial government summit of 2023 that they have planned to host next month Monday, September 25, 2023 on Maui.

Passenger captures devastating scenes from the wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1689591075822817281

This video is a lot of videos and pictures of the fire on Maui. Lahaina has been destroyed.

https://nbatitlechase.com/2023/08/09/video-aftermath-of-fire-destruction-in-lahaina-is-straight-out-of-a-movie/

Fire prompts closures of schools and services - Maui News

https://www.mauinews.com/news/local-news/2023/08/fire-prompts-closures-of-schools-and-services/

Maui County Public Schools, UHMC, and KS Maui Closed Dec. 6 Due to Severe Weather

https://mauinow.com/2021/12/05/breaking-maui-county-public-schools-closed-to-students-staff-monday-due-to-severe-weather/

LIST: School closures continue for Maui; thousands flock to emergency shelters

https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2023/08/08/list-strong-gusts-wind-whipped-wildfires-trigger-closures-maui-hawaii-island/

DOE District:

Maui District Complex Area & Schools

https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/1e5f66cf-06a0-4f41-aa45-dac2468d346a/downloads/Maui-District-Directory-2021-03-01.pdf?ver=1623438414457

Just woke up to news about the fires on Maui and learned that Lahaina is gone.

Heartbreaking footage.

Australia knows the pain of wild bush fires. This is devastating

https://nbatitlechase.com/2023/08/09/video-maui-hawaii-looks-like-a-lost-town-with-everything-burnt-up/