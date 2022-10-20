Biden’s Crime Wave | Beyond the Cover

In this episode of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit interviews Senior Editor William F. Jasper, who wrote “Biden’s Crime Wave” and two other related articles that comprise the cover-story package in the October 31, 2022 issue of The New American. In the interview, Bill explains the appropriateness of connecting the crime wave to Joe Biden, going back to legislation he championed as a U.S. senator. But that said, Bill also points out that the title could also have been appropriately worded “Soros’ Crime Wave,” because of George Soros’ role in funding the revolutionary “Defund the Police” Left, as well as funding the election campaigns of radical district attorneys who have effectively given criminals get-out-of-jail free cards. Yet as bad as the nationwide crime problem has gotten, there is also good reason for optimism. Americans are pushing back against the radical DA’s even in liberal bastions such as San Francisco, and the policies that have fueled the rising crime rate can be changed.





To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/





To read William F. Jasper’s article “Biden’s Crime Wave,” visit https://thenewamerican.com/biden-crime-wave/





The John Birch Society, the parent organization of The New American, has long had a “Support Your Local Police — and Keep Them Independent!” campaign. To learn more, visit https://jbs.org/sylp/







