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Manufactured Hurricanes To Relocate You, Cucker Fartson Is A Shill
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236 views • August 28, 2021
I keep telling you, it’s going to be a confluence of factors which leads to your disarmament, relocation and “vaccination”. You will see weather weapons, controlled supply chain breakdowns, inflation, relocation due to being unable to pay rent and mortgage, fake pandemic, etc. This is just a Katrina 2.0 with more to come.
Sources:
https://www.wafb.com/2021/08/27/hurricane-ida-expected-become-cat-4-before-reaching-louisiana/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMwJc9_Kads
http://axisoflogic.com/artman/publish/Article_64217.shtml
https://www.forbes.com/sites/arielcohen/2021/07/28/dubai-is-using-laser-drones-to-shock-rainwater-out-of-the-sky/
https://www.eutimes.net/2011/05/secret-weather-weapons-can-kill-millions-warns-top-russian-politician/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ogCJpq2ycc
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Popeye
http://pbble.com/doc/DoD-Secretary%20of%20Defense%20William%20S.%20Cohen%20(1997).pdf
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworldddating.com
https://www.clownworlddating.com/donate/
Sources:
https://www.wafb.com/2021/08/27/hurricane-ida-expected-become-cat-4-before-reaching-louisiana/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMwJc9_Kads
http://axisoflogic.com/artman/publish/Article_64217.shtml
https://www.forbes.com/sites/arielcohen/2021/07/28/dubai-is-using-laser-drones-to-shock-rainwater-out-of-the-sky/
https://www.eutimes.net/2011/05/secret-weather-weapons-can-kill-millions-warns-top-russian-politician/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ogCJpq2ycc
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Popeye
http://pbble.com/doc/DoD-Secretary%20of%20Defense%20William%20S.%20Cohen%20(1997).pdf
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworldddating.com
https://www.clownworlddating.com/donate/
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