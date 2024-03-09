Democracy: Left-Speak For Mob Rule

America Is A Constitutional Republic

* Throughout his SOTU speech, [Bidan] mentioned democracy multiple times (as libs do regularly).

* The left’s obsession with ‘our democracy’ is a revelation-of-the-method thing.

* It’s code for mob rule.

* Totalitarians weaponize everything starting with language.

* We are larping their entire playbook — and getting quite a history lesson in the process.





Other Notables

* What’s up with all the U.S. Marshal badges?

* Why wasn’t the Presidential Seal on [Bidan]’s podium?

* Why was the Capitol like an abandoned ghost town early Friday morning? Even the fencing and barriers were gone, as if nothing happened there Thursday night.

* Now back to our regular program.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (8 March 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6348528961112