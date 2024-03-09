Create New Account
Democracy: Left-Speak For Mob Rule
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

America Is A Constitutional Republic

* Throughout his SOTU speech, [Bidan] mentioned democracy multiple times (as libs do regularly).

* The left’s obsession with ‘our democracy’ is a revelation-of-the-method thing.

* It’s code for mob rule.

* Totalitarians weaponize everything starting with language.

* We are larping their entire playbook — and getting quite a history lesson in the process.


Other Notables

* What’s up with all the U.S. Marshal badges?

* Why wasn’t the Presidential Seal on [Bidan]’s podium?

* Why was the Capitol like an abandoned ghost town early Friday morning? Even the fencing and barriers were gone, as if nothing happened there Thursday night.

Now back to our regular program.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (8 March 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6348528961112

Keywords
state of the unionjesse wattersjoe bidenliberalismlarptyrannythird worlddictatorshipdemocracypolitical theaterleftismtotalitarianismdespotismmob ruleconstitutional republicauthoritarianismbanana republicautocracyrevelation of the methodpuppet regimelive-action role playweaponized language

