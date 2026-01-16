FBI monitors US citizens who criticize Israel - ADL chief

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FBI to monitor US citizens who criticize Israel - ADL chief
Zionist and CEO of the notorious Anti-Defamation League = Jonathan Greenblatt boasts that ADL monitors anti-Israel “crazies” 24/7.
💬 “We monitor and disrupt” online, on social media, messaging apps, video games, podcasts, he says adding:
🔊 “We share the intelligence with the FBI.”