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FCG Church Statement of Beliefs #21-24 Scripture Verses on Why We Believe And Trust In GOD, 20170507
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REFERENCES FROM HOLY SCRIPTURES ON FCG CHURCH’S STATEMENT OF BELIEFS (#21-24) ON TRUSTING GOD ALONE FOR DIVINE LIFE, HEALING, AND PROTECTION OF OUR BODIES
Psalm 23 New King James Version (NKJV)
The LORD the Shepherd of His People. A Psalm of David.
23 The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want.
2 He makes me to lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside the still waters.
3 He restores my soul; He leads me in the paths of righteousness for His name’s sake.
4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.
5 You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; You anoint my head with oil; My cup runs over.
6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.
Psalm 27:5
5 For in the time of trouble, He shall hide me in His pavilion; in the secret place of His tabernacle, He shall hide me; He shall set me high upon a rock.
Psalm 91
Safety of Abiding in the Presence of God (Full text online)
Psalm 121 (Full text online)
Isaiah 25:4 (Full text online)
Isaiah 53:4-5
4 Surely He has borne our griefs and carried our sorrows; yet we esteemed Him stricken, smitten by God, and afflicted.
5 But He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities;
the chastisement for our peace was upon Him, and by His stripes we are healed.
Matthew 7:11 (Full text online)
Matthew 8:6-16 (Full text online)
6 saying, “Lord, my servant is lying at home paralyzed, dreadfully tormented.”
7 And Jesus said to him, “I will come and heal him.” (Full text online)
Matthew 12:22 (Full text online)
Matthew 15:30
30 Then great multitudes came to Him, having with them the lame, blind, mute, maimed, and many others; and they laid them down at Jesus’ feet, and He healed them.
Mark 1:34
34 Then He healed many who were sick with various diseases, and cast out many demons; and He did not allow the demons to speak, because they knew Him.
Matthew 4:23-24 (Full text online)
Jesus Heals a Great Multitude
Mark 3:14-15 (Full text online)
14 Then He appointed twelve, that they might be with Him and that He might send them out to preach, 15 and to have power to heal sicknesses and to cast out demons:
Mark 6:7-13
Sending Out the Twelve (Full text online)
Luke 6:1-5
Jesus Is Lord of the Sabbath (Full text online)
Matthew 10:1
The Twelve Apostles
10 And when He had called His twelve disciples to Him, He gave them power over unclean spirits, to cast them out, and to heal all kinds of sickness and all kinds of disease.
James 5:13-15 (Full text online)
Meeting Specific Needs
Exodus 15:26
26 and said, “If you diligently heed the voice of the LORD your God and do what is right in His sight, give ear to His commandments and keep all His statutes, I will put none of the diseases on you which I have brought on the Egyptians. For I am the LORD who heals you.”
Psalm 103:3
3 Who forgives all your iniquities, who heals all your diseases,
Psalm 105:37
37 He also brought them out with silver and gold, and there was none feeble among His tribes.
Psalm 107:20
20 He sent His word and healed them, and delivered them from their destructions.
Isaiah 53:4-5
4 Surely He has borne our griefs and carried our sorrows; yet we esteemed Him stricken, smitten by God, and afflicted.
5 But He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities;
the chastisement for our peace was upon Him, and by His stripes we are healed.
Matthew 4:23
Jesus Heals a Great Multitude
23 And Jesus went about all Galilee, teaching in their synagogues, preaching the gospel of the kingdom, and healing all kinds of sickness and all kinds of disease among the people.
Matthew 8:16-17 (Full text online)
Many Healed in the Evening
Mark 5:25-29
25 Now a certain woman had a flow of blood for twelve years, 26 and had suffered many things from many physicians. She had spent all that she had and was no better, but rather grew worse. 27 When she heard about Jesus, she came behind Him in the crowd and touched His garment. 28 For she said, “If only I may touch His clothes, I shall be made well.”
29 Immediately the fountain of her blood was dried up, and she felt in her body that she was healed of the affliction.
Acts 10:38
38 how God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Spirit and with power, who went about doing good and healing all who were oppressed by the devil, for God was with Him.
James 5:14-15
14 Is anyone among you sick? Let him call for the elders of the church, and let them pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord. 15 And the prayer of faith will save the sick, and the Lord will raise him up. And if he has committed sins, he will be forgiven.
John 14:12-21 (Full text online). Amen!
www.fcgchurches.org | e-mail: [email protected]
https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch
Psalm 23 New King James Version (NKJV)
The LORD the Shepherd of His People. A Psalm of David.
23 The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want.
2 He makes me to lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside the still waters.
3 He restores my soul; He leads me in the paths of righteousness for His name’s sake.
4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.
5 You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; You anoint my head with oil; My cup runs over.
6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.
Psalm 27:5
5 For in the time of trouble, He shall hide me in His pavilion; in the secret place of His tabernacle, He shall hide me; He shall set me high upon a rock.
Psalm 91
Safety of Abiding in the Presence of God (Full text online)
Psalm 121 (Full text online)
Isaiah 25:4 (Full text online)
Isaiah 53:4-5
4 Surely He has borne our griefs and carried our sorrows; yet we esteemed Him stricken, smitten by God, and afflicted.
5 But He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities;
the chastisement for our peace was upon Him, and by His stripes we are healed.
Matthew 7:11 (Full text online)
Matthew 8:6-16 (Full text online)
6 saying, “Lord, my servant is lying at home paralyzed, dreadfully tormented.”
7 And Jesus said to him, “I will come and heal him.” (Full text online)
Matthew 12:22 (Full text online)
Matthew 15:30
30 Then great multitudes came to Him, having with them the lame, blind, mute, maimed, and many others; and they laid them down at Jesus’ feet, and He healed them.
Mark 1:34
34 Then He healed many who were sick with various diseases, and cast out many demons; and He did not allow the demons to speak, because they knew Him.
Matthew 4:23-24 (Full text online)
Jesus Heals a Great Multitude
Mark 3:14-15 (Full text online)
14 Then He appointed twelve, that they might be with Him and that He might send them out to preach, 15 and to have power to heal sicknesses and to cast out demons:
Mark 6:7-13
Sending Out the Twelve (Full text online)
Luke 6:1-5
Jesus Is Lord of the Sabbath (Full text online)
Matthew 10:1
The Twelve Apostles
10 And when He had called His twelve disciples to Him, He gave them power over unclean spirits, to cast them out, and to heal all kinds of sickness and all kinds of disease.
James 5:13-15 (Full text online)
Meeting Specific Needs
Exodus 15:26
26 and said, “If you diligently heed the voice of the LORD your God and do what is right in His sight, give ear to His commandments and keep all His statutes, I will put none of the diseases on you which I have brought on the Egyptians. For I am the LORD who heals you.”
Psalm 103:3
3 Who forgives all your iniquities, who heals all your diseases,
Psalm 105:37
37 He also brought them out with silver and gold, and there was none feeble among His tribes.
Psalm 107:20
20 He sent His word and healed them, and delivered them from their destructions.
Isaiah 53:4-5
4 Surely He has borne our griefs and carried our sorrows; yet we esteemed Him stricken, smitten by God, and afflicted.
5 But He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities;
the chastisement for our peace was upon Him, and by His stripes we are healed.
Matthew 4:23
Jesus Heals a Great Multitude
23 And Jesus went about all Galilee, teaching in their synagogues, preaching the gospel of the kingdom, and healing all kinds of sickness and all kinds of disease among the people.
Matthew 8:16-17 (Full text online)
Many Healed in the Evening
Mark 5:25-29
25 Now a certain woman had a flow of blood for twelve years, 26 and had suffered many things from many physicians. She had spent all that she had and was no better, but rather grew worse. 27 When she heard about Jesus, she came behind Him in the crowd and touched His garment. 28 For she said, “If only I may touch His clothes, I shall be made well.”
29 Immediately the fountain of her blood was dried up, and she felt in her body that she was healed of the affliction.
Acts 10:38
38 how God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Spirit and with power, who went about doing good and healing all who were oppressed by the devil, for God was with Him.
James 5:14-15
14 Is anyone among you sick? Let him call for the elders of the church, and let them pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord. 15 And the prayer of faith will save the sick, and the Lord will raise him up. And if he has committed sins, he will be forgiven.
John 14:12-21 (Full text online). Amen!
www.fcgchurches.org | e-mail: [email protected]
https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch
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