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How to Make a Hydrosol at Home with Basic Kitchen Equipment
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320 views • April 07, 2022
In this video I show how to make a hydrosol at home with basic kitchen equipment. I suggest always using good manufacturing practices (GMP), keeping your equipment and work area sanitary and wearing gloves etc. To make hydrosols for professional use, an alembic still is required to ensure highest standards of quality.
Regarding preservatives, do your own research to determine which preservatives meet your standards and use accordingly. Hydrosols are produced by distillation which creates a clean product and may not require immediate preservation. However, unless you test with a microbial testing kit, you will not know if there is microbial growth or not. If you are consuming the hydrosol, take that into account if choosing to use a preservative.
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Regarding preservatives, do your own research to determine which preservatives meet your standards and use accordingly. Hydrosols are produced by distillation which creates a clean product and may not require immediate preservation. However, unless you test with a microbial testing kit, you will not know if there is microbial growth or not. If you are consuming the hydrosol, take that into account if choosing to use a preservative.
Follow me:
https://www.instagram.com/rusticranchremedies/
https://www.facebook.com/rusticranchremedies
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdMjJ00ASfDNnnI1Ur0Eh6w
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