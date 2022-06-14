It is Not About Being Right, It is About Power

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The best scientists in the world know that Covid 19 and its so-called vaccine is a bioweapon. It is proven beyond a doubt. The propagandist conspirators refuse to debate these scientists because they know they cannot win. They have convinced more than half of all Americans that Covid 19 is a life threatening disease that can only be managed by a vaccine and drugs that are experimental and not FDA approved!