The Lord Delays His Coming? 3 Angels, Which Tablets Of The Law?

In Episode 129 we discuss the command that Jesus gave His disciples in Luke 21:36 to always watch and pray and its relation to Matthew 24. Is the Lord delaying His coming? We also discuss the items that could be found in the Ark of the Covenant? Is it only the stone tables containing the ten commandments, in other words the Law? And then we conclude with the question: to which Table of the Law of commandments does the Three Angels' Messages refer, and why?
