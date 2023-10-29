Ginger Flower Collection In October Florida

My husband & I collecting & recording our collection of Ginger Flowers this year in Florida at our humble homestead in the month of October ~ Thanks for being here to share in our journey of homesteading! The gel I collect from these flowers is used for hair rinse & body rinse ~ We no longer partake in purchasing the chemical products ~ We use basic essentials for our body care these days including apple cider vinegar, essential oils of choice, natural oils & of course, the glorious shampoo ginger flower scented liquid!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.