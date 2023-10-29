Ginger Flower Collection In October Florida

My husband & I collecting & recording our collection of Ginger Flowers this year in Florida at our humble homestead in the month of October ~ Thanks for being here to share in our journey of homesteading! The gel I collect from these flowers is used for hair rinse & body rinse ~ We no longer partake in purchasing the chemical products ~ We use basic essentials for our body care these days including apple cider vinegar, essential oils of choice, natural oils & of course, the glorious shampoo ginger flower scented liquid!

