728 // THE TRUTH HURTS - LIVE

The truth hurts. The truth can be ugly, and we cannot bear to take it all in. Getting caught up in the moment and getting lost in pursuing a particular political thought or social idea can be easy. As a result, we sometimes find ourselves taking what we think is the right action or path instead of following the peaceful path Jesus gave us. The pride which breathes life into self-righteous actions can be a powerful force, but it can also lead to us missing out on the truth of the Gospel.

Matthew 18:1-5 (NKJV)

"At that time, the disciples came to Jesus, saying, "Who then is greatest in the kingdom of heaven? Then Jesus called a little child to Him, set him in the midst of them, and said, 'Assuredly, I say to you, unless you are converted and become as little children, you will by no means enter the kingdom of heaven. Therefore whoever humbles himself as this little child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. Whoever receives one little child like this in My name receives Me.'





