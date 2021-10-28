EP 2667-6PM Marine Who Stopped Robbery Receives Valor Award In Let's Go Brandon Shirt & MAGA Hat EP 2667-6PM Marine Hero Who Stopped Robbery Receives Valor Award In Let's Go Brandon Shirt & MAGA Hat

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Special Guest: Jackson Lahmeyer is a 4th generation Oklahoman, devoted father, faithful husband, successful businessman, teacher, and pastor running for the U.S. Senate. Lahmeyer never thought he would run for political office, but after James Lankford betrayed President Trump on January 6, Lahmeyer said he was ‘fed up’ and decided to enter the race. During Covid's lockdowns and mask mandates, Lahmeyer kept his church open, despite escalating legal threats from Tulsa County – and Lahmeyer won. As a business owner, Lahmeyer took on far-left activists from groups like Black Lives Matter in the face of death threats – and Lahmeyer did not back down. Lahmeyer is a proven leader who does not compromise his Christian principles under political or legal pressure. https://www.jacksonlahmeyer.com
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