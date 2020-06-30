Maverick Artist Victor Hugo CHINA GDTV NEWS Interview In Guangzhou During CoronaVirus Outbreak

"I'm known as the 'Nostradamus of the Art World' because my paintings foreshadow events but It's not that I can see the future, it's that as an artist, I've met the people who forge our future." - Victor-Hugo Vaca II

Public Trust Plummets As Fake News Media Spreads Misinformation and Lies While Ignoring Prescient Eyewitness Observations from New York Born Hispanic-American Artist Who Lived Through The Chinese Coronavirus Pandemic Outbreak In China. Now stuck in the former Soviet Union as an American Refugee due to the Chinese Coronavirus shutting down all international flights the Nostradamus of the Art World, Maverick Artist Victor-Hugo, shares modern art gonzo journalism with global citizens.

GDTV World Channel China International Radio and Television Network "Facetime" interview with Victor Hugo Vaca II, an American multi-media artist, director, screenwriter, producer, nightclub designer, modern-art-gonzo-journalist, CEO and Founder of the Modern Art Music Movement (MAMM), the fusion of art, music, film, fashion, literature and education fostering peace, love and compassionate wealth worldwide.



Victor Hugo came to China from the United States and was born and raised in New York. He is currently creating a graphic novel series based on his artwork in China and making it into a major motion picture series.



Victor Hugo shared his thoughts and feelings on the Corona Virus epidemic and said that the way Western media is reporting the news is quite serious. “It’s different from what I’m feeling here in China and different from what people who have gone through SARS have told me.” He said, “I’m living through it and I feel a sense of calm and there is not a panic happening.”



After the Corona Virus outbreak, his family told him to leave China, but Victor Hugo stayed, saying, “Because I have developed solid relationships with good people in China, I don't think I should leave and then come back once everything is fine, like a fair weather friend. I believe that in a true relationship you should be with the people you care about through the good times and the bad times.”