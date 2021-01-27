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Jeffrey Prather-Lessons Learned-26January2021 Understand the conflict
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493 views • January 27, 2021
Hot wash, then After Action is Lesson Learned...Get your head in the fight.
Build communities of like minded individuals. Deep your trusted circle tight. You are at war. Friend or Foe. Understand the Battlefield, Fear, Censorship, MEME engineering. Historical Books and Movies. Communities are rebuilding. Unrestricted Warfare, CCP controls electrical grid. Who is the Masked Chinese man behind Biden? Trump created Think Tanks.
Informational Warfare: Portland; Enemy Territory, Dogs of the Mob. War of Law: HR1 For the People Act. MAGA supporters are now Domestic Terrorist.
Kids turning in Parents. The Family is the micro Tribe. National Guard, Syria, ISIS, Oil, Deep State Endless War, Control the local population: The end of local media, stores, communities. Vaccines, Nanawires and 5G.
Build communities of like minded individuals. Deep your trusted circle tight. You are at war. Friend or Foe. Understand the Battlefield, Fear, Censorship, MEME engineering. Historical Books and Movies. Communities are rebuilding. Unrestricted Warfare, CCP controls electrical grid. Who is the Masked Chinese man behind Biden? Trump created Think Tanks.
Informational Warfare: Portland; Enemy Territory, Dogs of the Mob. War of Law: HR1 For the People Act. MAGA supporters are now Domestic Terrorist.
Kids turning in Parents. The Family is the micro Tribe. National Guard, Syria, ISIS, Oil, Deep State Endless War, Control the local population: The end of local media, stores, communities. Vaccines, Nanawires and 5G.
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