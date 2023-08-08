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What is Wrong with the Dalai Lama
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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107 views • August 08, 2023

Great scenes at a Buddhist temple where I filmed this in Guiyang, China on Jan. 13, 2016. The Dalai Lama is a prisoner of the globalists and goes along with their agenda. He also seriously contradicts the Buddha with his Mahayana and Vajrayana teachings.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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