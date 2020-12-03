BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Central Banks Wherefore Art Thou Reserves_ S3 E1
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
2580 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • December 03, 2020
mirrored: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1owSYjIT9og

Preview of Season 3 of Mafiacracy Now, followed by an explanation of reserves and why they even exist in the first place.

1:22 Season 3 preview
15:45 Explanation of reserves

Season 3 is gonna get into the legal backdrop of money and its history, at least insofar as it relates to the inevitable tectonic shift in our debt-based monetary system, which has arrived at its natural end and is coming apart at the seams as we speak. Rather than scotching the fatally flawed debt-based system of pseudo-money in favor of actual money (with no debt attached), the powers that be are doubling down on the flaw because it affords them control. Any doubts about this got erased during an October 2020 zoom call hosted by the IMF and attended by the BIS (Agustin Carstens) and the Fed (Jerome Powell), in which Carstens did a breathtaking interpretation of Dr. Evil as fantasizes of controlling every transaction on the planet through central bank digital currencies. What? You think this is a joke? Cast your eyes to 24'17" through 26'25" of the video at this link, where the GM of the BIS explains why CBDC is supposedly so superior to cash:

https://meetings.imf.org/en/2020/Annu...

Yikes.

The second half of the video walks through a thought experiment to explain why reserves are absolutely crucial to a debt-based electronic monetary system.
Keywords
the fedinternational monetary funddigital currencyreservescentral bank digital currenciesdebt based system
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Investigators Announce Completion of Drone Procurement Embezzlement Case in Ukraine

Investigators Announce Completion of Drone Procurement Embezzlement Case in Ukraine

Chase Codewell
Anthropic&#8217;s $80.7B loss highlights AI industry&#8217;s financial risks ahead of blockbuster IPO

Anthropic’s $80.7B loss highlights AI industry’s financial risks ahead of blockbuster IPO

Ramon Tomey
Truth Social Shares Hit Record Low as User Traffic Declines, Data Shows

Truth Social Shares Hit Record Low as User Traffic Declines, Data Shows

Garrison Vance
Major U.S. Banks Detect Unauthorized AI Agents in Customer Accounts

Major U.S. Banks Detect Unauthorized AI Agents in Customer Accounts

Chase Codewell
Riots spark in European countries over rising costs, stagnant wages and crumbling public services

Riots spark in European countries over rising costs, stagnant wages and crumbling public services

Ramon Tomey
Saudi Arabia Postpones Investment Conference

Saudi Arabia Postpones Investment Conference

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy