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Summit Of Hundreds Of Doctors Warn Americans: DO NOT Vaccinate Your Children!
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670 views • November 09, 2021
A recent summit held in Florida brought together some of the most important collective of doctors and research yet and Owen breaks down why they recommend not vaccinating children.
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