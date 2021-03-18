CONDUCTIVE + ELECTRIC FIELD = ANTENNA . Here is our story.. We as a family have been subjected for many years to high radiation levels coming from my neighbour wall ( the meter maxed out by Geovital environmental Survayors) Aparantly according to geovital this can be amplified. Amplification happens with negative waves clash with the invisible waves around us. Technically travel faster than light. So I try and imagine what this does when the waves are colliding and are powerful clashing at the 50-60htz Power supply is the same as the human body. From 1.5 -113 through a neighbor’s wall 2 feet thick and continue to my couch where my child was sleeping and couldn’t sleep. Trying to explain this in music producer terms Geovital staff member guide adequately explained to me its like faster than light side chain compression as the negative waves and high and a low distorted and clashing and your body frequency does not like it.Our family was poisoned because of physics. It takes years and its invible condictive diet choices makes us chemically conductive and basic physics is conductive + electric field = antenna… So we have as a family Adrenal Chemichal sensitivity Fibro, Ovarian Cyst, Hypergonadism, FATIGUE which fauchi swept under the rug and put these syndromes in a less funded place. . … our utterly complicated lives and electric radiation home fingerprints make an exacerbation of the human condition physics and biology combined. Conductive preservatives chemicals heavy metals, aluminium. psytoextraction of heavy metals plants =an antenna cycle of bifurcation of life charging parasites and mould and further to electrify the microscopic in an utterly electrified world. heres ya, doctor for that one. The first thing that geovital told us was take away the electricity at night and you can heal. An earthing pillow sleeping will speed up recovery there is a cheap version on youtube .As soon as we turned the electricity off the influence from our neighbours radiation was relived immediately. Headaches brain fog nose bleeds.

I have records of over 50 times higher than a normal wifi router safe limits, just from my neighbours influence. I have asked and offered to pay to fix it with refusal and left letters asking to contact me which was ignored and I have to protect my home spending many thousands of pounds His like many people cannot understand what has happened to us as even I believe IT faculty.

As a family we didn’t realise for over a decade. Potentially wouldn’t, if we hadn’t gone to thailand and come back. Over this time we have had many ailments that are on record.

My wife had a polycystic ovary (hair) removed in Bangkok hospital soon after leaving the UK, ( we complained for years to the doctors) Smells and chemicals (MCS), Hair loss constantly buying special shampoo, Yeast infections, Low blood pressure potentially POTS,

Rashes, Stye in the eye removed potentially early symptoms Sjögren syndrome Dry nose allergies sneezing with courses of antibiotics that never worked until we fixed our home.

Myself extensive Ill keep it short with the main ones. My bed was at the wall with an electric heater above me. Basic physics is conductive + Electric field = antenna.

Tendonitis fatigue weight gain brain fog Malformation of my pituitary Last year MRI test (Chairy Malformation)

I have Hypergonadism of normal test results after coming back from thailand after finishing hormone replacement therapy ( this should be very low).

My second test was low 7.6 and I was put on testosterone replacement therapy in the UK

Anxiety Depression. Sleep deprived ,bone aches pain I have Sensitivity to chemicals

My child couldn’t sleep as a baby. We couldn't understand why until now as where my wife tried to rock him to sleep was like being sat on 1.5 wifi routers without our influence. We used to drive him in the car and he would wake up as soon as we entered the hall (the highest radiation point). He always used to wiggle in my wife’s tummy and kick and wriggle in bed and we thought it was cute . We have all got better in our environment now. His wriggling has calmed down and he has excelled and is a motivated child again. The innoculations are conductive simple and so is the nanotechnology in the tests