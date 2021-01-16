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SGT REPORT - THE STORM IS UPON US!
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3231 views • January 16, 2021
SGT REPORT - THE STORM IS UPON US!
Charlene Bollinger, producer, researcher and founder of TheTruthAboutCancer.com, returns to SGT Report to discuss multiple data points which strongly suggest we are about to see the white hats save the Republic from the clutches of the globalist satanic death cult. Seriously. It’s going to go one way or the other. The storm is upon is, this is it. In five days we will know if we still have a country.
Charlene Bollinger, producer, researcher and founder of TheTruthAboutCancer.com, returns to SGT Report to discuss multiple data points which strongly suggest we are about to see the white hats save the Republic from the clutches of the globalist satanic death cult. Seriously. It’s going to go one way or the other. The storm is upon is, this is it. In five days we will know if we still have a country.
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