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Battery Backup w/ Solar: The only way to be fully prepared.
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272 views • October 28, 2021
Let's look at the Enphase Encharge Battery Backup systm. It's incredible. Solar panels are a profitable investment, but your local utility company is a greedy monopoly. We can help you get away from the grid and be more self-reliant.
Solar will save most homeowners tens of thousands of dollars over the years.
Nobody wants to rent a house for the rest of their life, that's a waste of money. No, you want to own a house because it's a good investment. The same is true with owning a solar system and I can help you with that.
The economy is terrible right now, and our future is uncertain, Inflation is out of control, are there are no guarantees in life. Are you prepared for a worst-case scenario? Call me or click on the link below to find out if your home qualifies for solar.
www.powur.com/michael.miller - to learn about our nationwide company
336. 777. 6002 - call for more info or to schedule an appointment
We install in over 20 states like Texas, Florida, California, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, New Jersey, and more.
Solar will save most homeowners tens of thousands of dollars over the years.
Nobody wants to rent a house for the rest of their life, that's a waste of money. No, you want to own a house because it's a good investment. The same is true with owning a solar system and I can help you with that.
The economy is terrible right now, and our future is uncertain, Inflation is out of control, are there are no guarantees in life. Are you prepared for a worst-case scenario? Call me or click on the link below to find out if your home qualifies for solar.
www.powur.com/michael.miller - to learn about our nationwide company
336. 777. 6002 - call for more info or to schedule an appointment
We install in over 20 states like Texas, Florida, California, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, New Jersey, and more.
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