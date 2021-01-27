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Sri Chinmoy's sprint training in Tokyo
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20 views • January 27, 2021
When Sri Chinmoy was visiting Japan in 1992 and gave the famous Peace Concert in the Budokan Hall, he also wanted to experience the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, where he got the permission to do some sprints. At the end he gave Prasad for the disciples who were with him. Filmed by kedarvideo.
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