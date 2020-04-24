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Trump Suggests Injecting Disinfectant, Shining UV Light Inside Patients to Kill Coronavirus!?
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115 views • April 24, 2020
President Donald Trump proposed unorthodox new treatments for the coronavirus at Thursday's White House press briefing – including the use of ultraviolet rays and injections of cleaning agents into patients.
Trump, who studied finance and real estate but touts his gut instincts about medical and scientific issues, brought up possible treatments including 'injecting' cleaning agents in the body and use of ultraviolet lights at Thursday's White House press briefing.
William Bryan, an acting homeland security official, briefed the president, and later reporters, about new tests that showed how increased levels of sunlight, ultraviolet rays, and even humidity caused the coronavirus to die off in a reduced period of a time – potentially stemming its potency this summer.
'Supposing we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light? And I think you said, that hasn’t been checked but you’re going to test it,' Trump asked him Thursday evening.
Trump, who studied finance and real estate but touts his gut instincts about medical and scientific issues, brought up possible treatments including 'injecting' cleaning agents in the body and use of ultraviolet lights at Thursday's White House press briefing.
William Bryan, an acting homeland security official, briefed the president, and later reporters, about new tests that showed how increased levels of sunlight, ultraviolet rays, and even humidity caused the coronavirus to die off in a reduced period of a time – potentially stemming its potency this summer.
'Supposing we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light? And I think you said, that hasn’t been checked but you’re going to test it,' Trump asked him Thursday evening.
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