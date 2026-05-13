AJN Live - 'If We Combine Our Technologies, Capacities, & Desires For New Frontiers, That's Where We Have So Much In Common To Unite Us... - 5-12-2026

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MUST-WATCH: "DON’T UNDERESTIMATE THE GLOBALISTS!" Military Expert Victor Bout Joins Alex Jones To Raise The Alarm On The EU/NATO's Attempt To Trigger Total War, The Global Economic Impact Of The Iran War, Trump's Meeting With Xi Jinping, & MUCH MORE! PLUS, Bout Calls On Russia & The US To Combine Their Efforts To Provide Security For The Entire World & Prevent Wars From Destroying Humanity: "If We Combine Our Technologies, Capacities, & Desires For New Frontiers, That's Where We Have So Much In Common To Unite Us! We Need Pioneering & Adventure- NOT Total War!" THIS IS A POWERFUL INTERVIEW!