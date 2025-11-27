“Christian” zionists support this massacre!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At least 680,000 people are dead according to drone footage showing the state of Israel’s barbaric destruction of Gaza. And yet, “Christian” zionists like John Hagee and many others believe that God’s chosen people are Jews.
There’s nothing Christian about killing anyone, Mr. Hagee! It goes against thou shalt not kill in Exodus 20:13.