Golden Age of Mind
Twisted Light Worker
Published 16 hours ago

Golden Age and the Consciousness Evolution,☕ is taking place. BIG TIMEMankind is on the path to return to the Sacred. Return to the Golden Age.

The Great awakening is truly Biblical, and in ways that are profound.

Our consciousness is evolving. A new human is coming into being. Some Native's of N.America said it is the dawning of the 5th man. Embrace and enjoy the journey.

Narrative Shift series video number 5
https://rumble.com/v4u242t--in-the-news-narrativeshift-5.html

Putting on the Armour of GOD. Video 1 of 7.
https://rumble.com/vyqp47--stand-in-your-power.html

A Visual description of awakening.
https://rumble.com/vhzuk5--a-visual-description-of-awakening.html

Thrivalism Thursday "From Dark To Light"
https://rumble.com/v4jn4wl-thrivalism-thursday-fun-03-14-onpassive.html

