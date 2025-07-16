The US wasn't able to trick Russia into a deal, so now Trump is threatening sanctions against Moscow and sending more lethal aid to Kiev... sound familiar?

Brian Berletic, (https://x.com/BrianJBerletic/) Host of the New Atlas, noted that Trump's use of Biden-era policies was to be expected, as he continues to follow the US establishment’s foreign policy plans to use strategic sequencing and division to labor to pursue war against Russia, China and Iran.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW: https://pnqk.me/fqdr9i

Follow for more news: @RachBlevins

Adding:

The (Ukraine) SBU is increasing its staff by 10,000 people — changes to the SBU law were made today.

The Verkhovna Rada voted to increase the number of SBU employees and their right to use weapons and military equipment in the performance of tasks.

According to the adopted draft law 13353, in peacetime the SBU will have from 27 to 37 thousand employees, and in a special period - from 31 to 41 thousand.

Instead of the Center for Special Operations for Combating Terrorism, a Center for Special Operations "A" will be created, which will carry out operational and combat activities, with a number of up to 10 thousand people.