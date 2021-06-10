My 2nd School Board Meeting

I never knew I could speak so fast when I had a lot of words that I knew I MUST say within 3 minutes. I placed my phone on my chair to record myself since I came alone. I am trying to get AHEAD of the district since this day, June 7, 2021, was the first day our students could unmuzzled themselves if they wanted to...I want to let them know I'm watching closely and I want to give awareness of the risks of Cvd vaccines in our children. STOP medical tyranny!Click here and scroll down to #7 to hear the audio, I am the second citizen speaking (yes, he was talking about my grievance at one point and I will upload that video up next).