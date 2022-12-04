Create New Account
FLASHBACK: Chile 2020-2021 Permisos del gobierno
robintosh
Published Yesterday |

Entre 2020 y 2021 el gobierno de Chile realizó una prueba de esclavitud hacia la ciudadanía, similar a lo que ocurre en China. Pases QR para ir a comprar, o hacer deporte. Control central, uso máximo de la fuerza pública y maquinaria comunicacional.

Keywords
chinachiletiraniacovid19covidgobiernoqrpermiso

