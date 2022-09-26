Create New Account
Maria Clara Costa 13 Yr-Old 💉
682 views
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago |
Maria Clara Costa 13 Yr-Old. RE-UPLOAD

💉1st dose Pfizer 8/23/2021

💉2nd dose Pfizer 11/17/2021

💉3rd dose Pfizer June 20 2022

Few hours after the booster dose started to have convulsions. June 23 she had a new seizure and had to start using anti-convulsant meds. Great job mom & dad.

The two videos show what she looked like when she had a seizure (video from inside the hospital) and then was totally doped on the anticonvulsants.

Source @Corona Conspiracy

