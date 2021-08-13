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LINDELL CYBER SYMPOSIUM: State Legislators Announce Creation of Election Integrity Caucus
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10 views • August 13, 2021
LINDELL CYBER SYMPOSIUM: State Legislators Announce Creation of Election Integrity Caucus
https://thenewamerican.com/lindell-cyber-symposium-state-legislators-announce-creation-of-election-integrity-caucus/
On August 12, the final day of Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a group of state legislators announced the formation of an Election Integrity Caucus. Led by Virginia State Senator Amanda Chase, who was joined by a dozen legislators from New Hampshire to Arizona, the group plans to meet once a month to collaborate with one another and compliment individual strengths to bring back honest and open free elections in all 50 states.
https://thenewamerican.com/lindell-cyber-symposium-state-legislators-announce-creation-of-election-integrity-caucus/
On August 12, the final day of Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a group of state legislators announced the formation of an Election Integrity Caucus. Led by Virginia State Senator Amanda Chase, who was joined by a dozen legislators from New Hampshire to Arizona, the group plans to meet once a month to collaborate with one another and compliment individual strengths to bring back honest and open free elections in all 50 states.
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