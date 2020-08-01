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Dr. Mercola discusses the World Health Organization
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130 views • August 01, 2020
Dr, Mercola, April 14, 2020
• The WHO’s influenza pandemic plan, devised in 1999, was heavily influenced by the drug industry
• The Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) questioned the WHO’s handling of the 2009 swine flu pandemic, saying its recommendation to stockpile antivirals and vaccines wasted public funds
• PACE concluded there was “overwhelming evidence that the seriousness of the pandemic was vastly overrated by WHO,” and that the drug industry had influenced the organization’s decision-making
• There’s other evidence suggesting the WHO is acting as little more than a Big Pharma front group. For example, a 2019 congressional report concluded Purdue Pharma had influenced WHO’s opioid guidelines
• Only 25% of WHO’s funding comes from member states. The remaining 75% comes from voluntary contributions. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation — the investments of which include junk food manufacturers, alcohol and drug retailers — is the biggest funder
Read more: Can You Trust the WHO With COVID-19 Pandemic Response? https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/04/14/world-health-organization-pandemic-planning.aspx?cid_source=bitchute&;cid_medium=video&cid=health_world-health-organization-pandemic-planning
Subscribe for the latest health news: http://bit.ly/2CEBM8j
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Listen to our podcasts: http://bit.ly/34XeLcW
Find us on Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctor.health
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ej0OELFifods/
• The WHO’s influenza pandemic plan, devised in 1999, was heavily influenced by the drug industry
• The Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) questioned the WHO’s handling of the 2009 swine flu pandemic, saying its recommendation to stockpile antivirals and vaccines wasted public funds
• PACE concluded there was “overwhelming evidence that the seriousness of the pandemic was vastly overrated by WHO,” and that the drug industry had influenced the organization’s decision-making
• There’s other evidence suggesting the WHO is acting as little more than a Big Pharma front group. For example, a 2019 congressional report concluded Purdue Pharma had influenced WHO’s opioid guidelines
• Only 25% of WHO’s funding comes from member states. The remaining 75% comes from voluntary contributions. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation — the investments of which include junk food manufacturers, alcohol and drug retailers — is the biggest funder
Read more: Can You Trust the WHO With COVID-19 Pandemic Response? https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/04/14/world-health-organization-pandemic-planning.aspx?cid_source=bitchute&;cid_medium=video&cid=health_world-health-organization-pandemic-planning
Subscribe for the latest health news: http://bit.ly/2CEBM8j
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/2KhnpuS
Listen to our podcasts: http://bit.ly/34XeLcW
Find us on Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctor.health
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ej0OELFifods/
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