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Dr. Mercola discusses the World Health Organization
Bill Gates
Bill Gates
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130 views • August 01, 2020
Dr, Mercola, April 14, 2020

• The WHO’s influenza pandemic plan, devised in 1999, was heavily influenced by the drug industry
• The Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) questioned the WHO’s handling of the 2009 swine flu pandemic, saying its recommendation to stockpile antivirals and vaccines wasted public funds
• PACE concluded there was “overwhelming evidence that the seriousness of the pandemic was vastly overrated by WHO,” and that the drug industry had influenced the organization’s decision-making
• There’s other evidence suggesting the WHO is acting as little more than a Big Pharma front group. For example, a 2019 congressional report concluded Purdue Pharma had influenced WHO’s opioid guidelines
• Only 25% of WHO’s funding comes from member states. The remaining 75% comes from voluntary contributions. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation — the investments of which include junk food manufacturers, alcohol and drug retailers — is the biggest funder

Read more: Can You Trust the WHO With COVID-19 Pandemic Response? https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/04/14/world-health-organization-pandemic-planning.aspx?cid_source=bitchute&;cid_medium=video&cid=health_world-health-organization-pandemic-planning

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https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ej0OELFifods/
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