🚨 Trump Paint Air Force One! New Red, White & Gold Look Revealed
President Donald Trump’s preferred red, white, gold, and dark‑blue color scheme will be applied to the next generation of Air Force One aircraft, the VC‑25B Boeing 747s, replacing the classic Kennedy‑era blue‑and‑white livery. The change, long sought by Trump and previously scrapped, is now being rolled out across the Air Force’s executive‑transport fleet.
#AirForceOne #Trump #AF1 #RedWhiteBlue #PresidentialJet #USAirForce #Trump2026 #Politics #Military #Aviation