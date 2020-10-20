© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Gates admits - Covid vaccine will CHANGE our DNA FOREVER
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
278 views • October 20, 2020
Whether you think Gates is a Satanist or not, do you want your DNA altered by a vaccine he has cooked up?
Why would a normal human being even think this is a good thing to do?
Such characters are the modern equivalent of Dr Mengele
Why would a normal human being even think this is a good thing to do?
Such characters are the modern equivalent of Dr Mengele
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.