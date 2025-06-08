© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
World Oceans Day 2025: Wonder – Sustaining What Sustains Us | Global Ocean Conservation
https://animalvised.com/world-oceans-day-2025/
On June 8, 2025, the world unites to celebrate World Oceans Day — a vital reminder of the oceans’ role in sustaining life and regulating our climate. This year’s theme, “Catalyzing Action for Our Ocean & Climate,” calls on all of us to protect marine ecosystems from pollution, overfishing, and climate change. Join the global movement to preserve our blue planet for future generations.
