FOOD: Why is it no longer food?

Most of these canned foods I Am showing are for when The sh__-hits-the-Fan. I try to eat fresh foods which are more alive! I use these as an example liken-regarding other products. For about the past 5 years, even whole frozen turkeys [etc.] have had "Natural Flavor" added to them! If they were "good"---why would they need "Natural Flavors" added? (Some foods containing fruit byproducts in them still go by the old definition: natural flavor & are OK; but how can you tell the difference---it is confusing!) The reason some people sense headaches after they eat products with MSG/yeast extract/natural flavors/etc. added to their foods is they feel their brains getting slightly destroyed. And don't forget the degenerative effects of fluoride!

Some dry animal foods have these loaded with them as they are also addicting---one reason the animals turn down other choices. Check their wet canned foods too, although these corporations may not be required to label them as completely as hu-man foods are.

Dr. Ana Mihalcea: https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/rubbery-clot-development-in-c19-unvaccinated

The Hamas (partly created & controlled by the western debt-based-Banksters via The Muslim Brotherhood)-Israel War is ThePowersThatBe's last great attempt @ THEIR "Great ReSet" & massive population reduction. The World Economic Forum & Secret Societies are basically Satan-like in THEIR goal-line-finish, or you might term it: THEIR personal [evil] version of a Dream-State.

Wouldn't it be nice if we went back to the peace-flag Old Age positive Tartarian Way-of-life---working with natural laws rather than Pledging Allegiance to the debt-based-Bankster parasitic lifestyle of the Satanist's war-flag. Man-kind is supposed to work with the Earth, not against life. Corporate 2-dimensional "Persons" work TO DISTROY the planet & life, whether THEY fully realize it or not!

http://annavonreitz.com/republicvsrepublicanstates.pdf

http://annavonreitz.com/missingonallcylindersbutone.pdf

In my video, I would have been more accurate to have said: Zionists instead of "Jews." I apologize. "All Jews are not Zionists, and not all Zionists are Jews!" Not all anyBody is all FOR PROFIT first-foremost. Zionists, inner City of London INC., & Khazars want to rule the 2-dimensional paper-contract World, but THEY are first to blame others of wanting control over the Earth.

Of course, the media etc. will quickly tell you that everything above is mere "Conspiracy Theory" so you Sheeple should simply automatically dismiss it as such and continue to "Move On" & consume! ..Like good little parasites & war-flag voting pledge-lings="I pledge allegiance to the flag of War & worship __Satan_."

All wars are banker wars ( REAL HISTORY) - Vaccine Liberation Army

http://annavonreitz.com/endofevil.pdf

http://annavonreitz.com/stillconfused.pdf

Why are there wars?: http://annavonreitz.com/whynorv.pdf Poor food leads many to fall for the beat of the war drums!

