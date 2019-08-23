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Is The Earth 6,000 Years Old?
Tomorrow's World Viewpoint
Tomorrow's World Viewpoint
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455 views • August 23, 2019
Current estimates place the age of the earth at 4.5 billion years. However, many claim that God created it 6000 years ago. That's quite the difference. Could the planet really be only 6000 years old? Does the Bible even support such a claim? For many, the first few verses in Genesis provide a concrete answer. Is there something that many miss when reading this passage? Do we have to choose between the scientific evidence of the earth's age and the creation account in the Bible?

Additional Resources:

http://www.Tomorrowsworld.org

Tomorrow's World Article--Did Dinosaurs Kill God? https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/magazines/2017/january-february/did-dinosaurs-kill-god

Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php

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Keywords
spiritualityreligiontomorrows world viewpointviewpointtomorrows worldyoung earthmichael heykoopis the earth 6000 years oldyoung earth mythyoung earth bibleage of earth from biblebible age of earth
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