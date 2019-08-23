© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is The Earth 6,000 Years Old?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
455 views • August 23, 2019
Current estimates place the age of the earth at 4.5 billion years. However, many claim that God created it 6000 years ago. That's quite the difference. Could the planet really be only 6000 years old? Does the Bible even support such a claim? For many, the first few verses in Genesis provide a concrete answer. Is there something that many miss when reading this passage? Do we have to choose between the scientific evidence of the earth's age and the creation account in the Bible?
Additional Resources:
http://www.Tomorrowsworld.org
Tomorrow's World Article--Did Dinosaurs Kill God? https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/magazines/2017/january-february/did-dinosaurs-kill-god
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Make sure not to miss another video from the Viewpoint team.
Subscribe here:
https://www.youtube.com/tomorrowsworldviewpoint
Additional Resources:
http://www.Tomorrowsworld.org
Tomorrow's World Article--Did Dinosaurs Kill God? https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/magazines/2017/january-february/did-dinosaurs-kill-god
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Make sure not to miss another video from the Viewpoint team.
Subscribe here:
https://www.youtube.com/tomorrowsworldviewpoint
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.