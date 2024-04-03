Create New Account
Club Of Rome Unveils Plan To Cull Billions From The World Population
Rick Langley
Published 13 hours ago

The Club of Rome is the psychotic brain behind the net zero cult phenomenon and book that started it all, The Limits To Growth. Except this cult wants every last human dead to reduce that pesky CO2 that the globalists that want the planet all to themselves keep complaining about. Problem is, even they need it to survive.

Keywords
club of romeunveils plan to cull billionsfrom the world population

