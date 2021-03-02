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Bases 102 part 8 Surviving the World Economic Forum
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284 views • March 02, 2021
Julie Phelps is ex-RAF and operates on missions for the SSP. In Part 8, which has been banned on YouTube, we discuss the World Economic Forum and their plans for us, and the other issues the Rothschilds have planned. Complete planetary control and abuse of its residents....
The Bases Project is the personal research of veteran researcher Miles Johnston, since the mid 1990s
The Bases Project is the personal research of veteran researcher Miles Johnston, since the mid 1990s
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