Legal and Ethical Issues in Vaccine Mandates, an interview with Brian Hooker

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Questions about vaccine mandates continue to raise legal, ethical, and public policy discussions across the country. The latest interview explores differing perspectives on individual rights, government authority, religious exemptions, and the challenges of balancing public health with personal choice. Whether you agree or disagree, understanding the arguments and the broader context is essential. Watch the full interview to hear the complete discussion and form your own informed opinion.
#PublicHealth #HealthPolicy #CurrentEvents #CriticalThinking
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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