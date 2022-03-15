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Compromised Politicians A Threat to U.S.: Hollywood Celebrity Politicians Destroying America
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100 views • March 15, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Republicans have been a disappointment during the insurgence of the plandemic, failing to fight back against COVID tyranny. South Dakota Congress candidate, state representative, and veteran, Taffy Howard joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to discuss how she plans to stabilize the Conservative backbone of South Dakota. She is running against Dusty Johnson, a fake Conservative who funded the J6 witch-hunt and voted against his party.
Visit Howard’s campaign website for more information on her battle for the Conservative Party and freedom: https://www.taffyhoward.com/
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxecw7-compromised-politicians-a-threat-to-u.s.-hollywood-celebrity-politicians-de.html
Republicans have been a disappointment during the insurgence of the plandemic, failing to fight back against COVID tyranny. South Dakota Congress candidate, state representative, and veteran, Taffy Howard joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to discuss how she plans to stabilize the Conservative backbone of South Dakota. She is running against Dusty Johnson, a fake Conservative who funded the J6 witch-hunt and voted against his party.
Visit Howard’s campaign website for more information on her battle for the Conservative Party and freedom: https://www.taffyhoward.com/
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxecw7-compromised-politicians-a-threat-to-u.s.-hollywood-celebrity-politicians-de.html
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