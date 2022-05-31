© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CONFIRMED MONKEYPOX: Fauci Funded Gain of Function Research on Pox Viruses
Follow
0
Share
Report
116 views • May 31, 2022
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://www.holistichealthonline.info/monkeypox-gain-of-function/
Amazing Polly St. George covers Dr. Mark Buller, the US’s leading Orthopox Virus researcher who conducted at least two rounds of gain of function research on viruses related to smallpox.
Amazing Polly St. George covers Dr. Mark Buller, the US’s leading Orthopox Virus researcher who conducted at least two rounds of gain of function research on viruses related to smallpox.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.