Interview with Dr. Tenpenny | Openly and Honestly about Your Health | Trailer

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INTERVIEW SERIES ‘OPENLY AND HONESTLY ABOUT YOUR HEALTH’
You can help to produce the series by donating:
IBAN EE227700771003450737
Vaktsiinikahjustusega Laste Vanemate Ühing
Paypal: [email protected]
The interview series will feature known doctors, scientists, researchers and other specialists who are knowledgeable about vaccines and related topics.
The first guests are:
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny (USA) - Osteopathic medical doctor, board certified in three medical specialties. Worked 12 years years as a full time Emergency Medicine physician and the director of the Emergency Department.
Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D. (USA) - Investigative journalist, book author, and Fulbright awardee. She is the author of Your Baby, Your Way.
Dr. Richard Cheng (USA) - An American Chinese medical doctor, practicing integrative medicine in both US and China for several decades. President of the Cheng Integrative Health Center.
Dr. Kris Gaublomme (Belgium) - medical doctor and homeopath. Chairman of the European Forum for Vaccine Vigilance (EFVV).
J.B. Handley (USA) - Author of “How to End the Autism Epidemic”, founder of Generation Rescue and father of a vaccine injured child.
Other speakers will be announced at a later stage.
The interview series will be free to watch as to spread awareness and essential information.
We thank all our volunteers and supporters who contribute in our work!
More information: https://en.vaktsiinikahjustus.com/