BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Interview with Dr. Tenpenny | Openly and Honestly about Your Health | Trailer
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
15 views • August 03, 2020
Vaktsiinikahjustusega Laste Vanemate Ühing

INTERVIEW SERIES ‘OPENLY AND HONESTLY ABOUT YOUR HEALTH’

You can help to produce the series by donating:
IBAN EE227700771003450737
Vaktsiinikahjustusega Laste Vanemate Ühing

Paypal: [email protected]

The interview series will feature known doctors, scientists, researchers and other specialists who are knowledgeable about vaccines and related topics.

The first guests are:

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny (USA) - Osteopathic medical doctor, board certified in three medical specialties. Worked 12 years years as a full time Emergency Medicine physician and the director of the Emergency Department.

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D. (USA) - Investigative journalist, book author, and Fulbright awardee. She is the author of Your Baby, Your Way.

Dr. Richard Cheng (USA) - An American Chinese medical doctor, practicing integrative medicine in both US and China for several decades. President of the Cheng Integrative Health Center.

Dr. Kris Gaublomme (Belgium) - medical doctor and homeopath. Chairman of the European Forum for Vaccine Vigilance (EFVV).

J.B. Handley (USA) - Author of “How to End the Autism Epidemic”, founder of Generation Rescue and father of a vaccine injured child.

Other speakers will be announced at a later stage.

The interview series will be free to watch as to spread awareness and essential information.
We thank all our volunteers and supporters who contribute in our work!

More information: https://en.vaktsiinikahjustus.com/
Keywords
vaccinesdeathinjuryliabilitydoctorsdr tenpennyvaccine injury courtvaktsiinikahjustusega laste vanemate uhing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Matcha Combines Caffeine and L-Theanine; Quality and Preparation Affect the Drink

Matcha Combines Caffeine and L-Theanine; Quality and Preparation Affect the Drink

Coco Somers
Very Low-Carb Diets Linked to Better Blood Sugar in Children With Type 1 Diabetes

Very Low-Carb Diets Linked to Better Blood Sugar in Children With Type 1 Diabetes

Coco Somers
PROTEUS Substudy Reports 63% of Prostate Cancer Patients Avoid Recurrence With Combination Therapy

PROTEUS Substudy Reports 63% of Prostate Cancer Patients Avoid Recurrence With Combination Therapy

Morgan S. Verity
Modern medicine is a Titanic headed for an iceberg, health freedom advocate warns

Modern medicine is a Titanic headed for an iceberg, health freedom advocate warns

Cassie B.
VAERS Memo and Early CDC Report Draw Scrutiny Over COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Data

VAERS Memo and Early CDC Report Draw Scrutiny Over COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Data

Sterling Ashworth
Lawsuit: Oregon Middle School Served Pretzels Seasoned With Oven Cleaner to More Than 50 Students

Lawsuit: Oregon Middle School Served Pretzels Seasoned With Oven Cleaner to More Than 50 Students

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy