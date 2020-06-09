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Global Food Providers Weekly Update - Joyce & Tracy - Faith - 06-06-2020
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11 views • June 09, 2020
Join Ralph Poupart & Dr. Daniel Daves as they discuss the Global Food Revolution. Joyce & Tracy are the guest speakers of the evening and they speak about our walk of faith during Covid 19 shutdown. Dr. Daniel Daves is the author of two cutting edge books called, "Global Food Revolution" and "Food Is Power", both available on Amazon.com or on www.globalfoodproviders.com .
Join the Global Food Revolution! Visit our prototype farm and dehydration center in Chiriqui, Panama.
Global Food Providers Web Site Here: https://globalfoodproviders.com/
Global Food Providers Facebook Here: https://www.facebook.com/globalfoodproviders/
Global Food Revolution Book Here: https://www.amazon.com/Global-Food-Revolution-Helping-Humanity-ebook/dp/B07ZTVG3B6/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=global+food+revolution+daniel+daves&qid=1588367874&sr=8-1
Food Is Power Book Here: https://www.amazon.com/Food-Power-Companion-Leadership-Revolution/dp/0989591948/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1588367892&sr=8-2
Join the Global Food Revolution! Visit our prototype farm and dehydration center in Chiriqui, Panama.
Global Food Providers Web Site Here: https://globalfoodproviders.com/
Global Food Providers Facebook Here: https://www.facebook.com/globalfoodproviders/
Global Food Revolution Book Here: https://www.amazon.com/Global-Food-Revolution-Helping-Humanity-ebook/dp/B07ZTVG3B6/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=global+food+revolution+daniel+daves&qid=1588367874&sr=8-1
Food Is Power Book Here: https://www.amazon.com/Food-Power-Companion-Leadership-Revolution/dp/0989591948/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1588367892&sr=8-2
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