For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them.

What does the Bible have to say about the so-called 2 state solution proposed at the UN today?

We will discuss that in today's episode 94 of Student of the last days. Let's just say it will NOT sound like your common every day pulpit of preconceived notions you normally hear.

Here are the links I promised in the video:

Episode 90:

https://welcomehome777.com/fear-not-world-war-3-is-not-what-is-coming-next/

﻿﻿The 3 - 40 days of Moses in this video:

https://welcomehome777.com/the-first-beast-of-the-book-of-revelation/



﻿﻿

﻿﻿Relevant scripture: peace & safety: https://www.blueletterbible.org/kjv/1th/5/3/s_1116003



https://www.blueletterbible.org/search/search.cfm?Criteria=waited+for+good&t=KJV#s=s_primary_0_1











﻿﻿

﻿﻿