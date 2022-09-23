Create New Account
For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them.
Student of The Last Days
Published 2 months ago

What does the Bible have to say about the so-called 2 state solution proposed at the UN today?

We will discuss that in today's episode 94 of Student of the last days. Let's just say it will NOT sound like your common every day pulpit of preconceived notions you normally hear.

Here are the links I promised in the video:

Episode 90: 

https://welcomehome777.com/fear-not-world-war-3-is-not-what-is-coming-next/

﻿﻿The 3 - 40 days of Moses in this video:

https://welcomehome777.com/the-first-beast-of-the-book-of-revelation/

﻿﻿

﻿﻿Relevant scripture: peace & safety: https://www.blueletterbible.org/kjv/1th/5/3/s_1116003


https://www.blueletterbible.org/search/search.cfm?Criteria=waited+for+good&t=KJV#s=s_primary_0_1



﻿﻿

﻿﻿

Keywords
israelbible prophecy2 state solution

