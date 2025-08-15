Scott Ritter lists the 2 things that need to happen for Trump to get his Ukraine ceasefire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Adding: Putin Landing in less than half an hour, as I type. Over 160,000 people are tracking the flight according to Flight Radar. I just uploaded video of his plane landing. Cynthia
Scott Ritter lists the two things that need to happen for Trump to get his Ukraine ceasefire
💬 The US president “doesn’t care about the geopolitical nuances of Ukrainian battlefield locations,” the former US Marine Corps intelligence officer told Sputnik.
💬 “If Putin can convince him that the quickest route to a ceasefire is for Ukraine to leave” Russia’s new territories “and say no to NATO, that’s it. That’s all that has to happen for a ceasefire.”