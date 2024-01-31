Create New Account
Pennsylvania Republicans Sue Biden, Gov. Shapiro Over Unconstitutional Election Changes
Twenty-four Pennsylvania Republican legislators filed a lawsuit alleging that state election rules were changed by unconstitutional means. The lawsuit is aimed at Joe Biden, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and the Pennsylvania Department of State.   

Other stories included in today’s episode include:  

@ [10:55] | Congressional Republicans just approved two articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the architect behind the largest migrant invasion in U.S. history.  

@ [21:57] | European farmers are making a big stink about the policies and regulations threatening their livelihoods and the continent’s food supply.  

@ [32:42] | John Birch Society CEO Bill Hahn discusses what Americans can do to stop the war on farmers here on our soil. 

